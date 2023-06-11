Priyanka Chopra gives a peek into Heads of State set life: Photo

Priyanka Chopra has recently shared insight into her upcoming project, Heads of State on social media.



On June 10, the Quantico took to Instagram Story and posted a selfie in which she updated about her new movie.

In the photo, PeeCee could be seen seated with her head reclined back and her hand on her face. The actress donned a black hoodie with make-up free face and her hair tied in a bun.

In the caption, the Citadel star wrote, “So…it’s been a day #headsofstate”.

Not only that, the Baywatch actress also gave a peek into her glam team from the movie set.

Besides Priyanka, other stars include John Cena and Idris Elba in leading roles. The movie, which is described as an action thriller, will be directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Earlier, PeeCee attended Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in London along with her friends and family.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will also be seen in Bollywood movie, Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.