Jane Fonda shares taking acting hiatus due to election

Jane Fonda has recently dished out details about taking an 18-month acting hiatus due to the 2024 presidential election.



According to Daily Mail, Fonda revealed this news during her conversation with Robin Roberts at the Tribeca Film Festival after being honoured with the Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award.

While speaking to Roberts, the Grace and Frankie star disclosed she had never been interesting in running for office herself.

“One thing about getting old is that you start to get a little smart about what your strong suits are. And that's not one of them. I'm a cheerleader,” stated the 85-year-old.

Fonda quipped, “I don't have any original ideas.”

“I'm the one who takes your ideas and then I get credit for it,” remarked the actress.

Talking about her late friend Harry, the actress added, “Harry devoted himself to the civil rights movement and whenever they needed something - if they needed something, he would be sure to get it for them. He used his platform in the way that celebrities should.”

For the unversed, Fonda is known for her political activism. She was called as Hanoi Jane for her activism during the Vietnam War.