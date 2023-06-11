Autobots triumph over Spider-Man in box office clash

In a fierce battle at the box office, Paramount's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" emerged victorious over Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

The seventh installment in the "Transformers" franchise debuted in first place with an impressive $60.5 million from 3,678 theaters, while the animated "Spider-Verse" sequel held strong in second place, raking in $55.4 million from 4,332 theaters in its second weekend.

"Rise of the Beasts" exceeded initial ticket sales of its two predecessors, indicating a promising future for the 16-year-old action series. Despite mixed reviews, the film received an "A-" CinemaScore from audiences.

Industry expert David A. Gross commended the film's strong opening, noting that this is the point where action franchises either find new creative energy or begin to decline.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and featuring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, "Rise of the Beasts" comes with a hefty $200 million price tag. Its success in the international market is crucial for the film to justify its substantial budget. Overseas, the movie generated $110 million across 68 markets, bringing its global total to $170.5 million.

Meanwhile, "Spider-Verse" continues to excel, amassing a staggering $226 million after just 10 days in theaters. Surpassing its predecessor's domestic total, the film now holds the title of Sony's highest-grossing animated release ever.

The battle for box office supremacy continues as these films strive to captivate audiences worldwide and secure their place in cinematic history.