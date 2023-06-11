Prince Harry can’t stand a ‘glimmer of reconciliation’ with William: ‘Ruins everything’

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘adamant’ upon ruining any semblance of a reconciliation that arises.

Author Jane Atkinson weighed in on her thoughts regarding Prince Harry.

According to The Sun she warns, “he can’t seem to stop hitting the self-destruct button because, whenever there is a glimmer of true reconciliation between him, Charles and William, he goes and ruins it.”



“And this week is a prime example,” Ms Atkinson also went on to say.

“Just a month after his father offered an olive branch and invited him to his Coronation, Harry jets in from California to trash the country his father reigns over and basically describes it as a laughing stock around the world.”

Before concluding she also branded Prince Harry’s life like a ‘destructive cycle’ where he his bid to ‘break the cycle of genetic pain and suffering’ appeared to be failing, from across the pond.

As part of an example she also pointed out how, “In 2020 he and Meghan quit the UK, or as he still oddly likes to call it, ‘our country’, for the United States.”

“At first he said it was to break the cycle of ‘genetic pain and suffering’ within his family.”

“But then he signed a $100million contract with Netflix and needed to raise his royal profile, so he booked himself in for a chat with Oprah Winfrey and claimed racism was the issue.”