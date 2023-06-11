Megan Fox supports fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at Berlin show

Megan Fox and MGK's on-off relationship is a work in progress with hesitations

Megan Fox, a supportive fiancée, attended Machine Gun Kelly's show at the Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old actress wore an all-black outfit with red accents, including a leather jacket with red lining and matching red nails. She also recently debuted ginger hair.

Papercuts singer Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, has a series of shows scheduled throughout Europe this summer, and his Berlin show was one of them.

Just last week, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen together at an event in London. A source had previously mentioned that the couple was working on improving their relationship. They got engaged in January 2022 after dating for over a year.

Megan Fox had hinted at a possible breakup in February when she removed photos of Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram account and posted a cryptic caption. She later broke her silence on Instagram.

Fox wrote at the time, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

Despite the ups and downs, the couple was seen holding hands during a trip to Hawaii in April. Machine Gun Kelly also showed support for Megan Fox at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch, where she was a cover star this year, although they didn't walk the red carpet together.



In May, another source revealed that the couple had reconciled and had been exploring therapy. However, things were still not completely back to normal. They had been planning a wedding, but it seems that those plans are now on hold.

Megan is reportedly hesitant, having invested a significant amount of time into their relationship.

According to a separate insider, their wedding planning remains on hold as they continue to work on repairing their relationship.

