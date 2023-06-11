Prince Harry leaves King Charles, Prince William ‘worried’ for THIS reason

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry appeared in the High Court in London to give evidence against the newspapers tabloid in phone hacking trial earlier this week.



With his court appearance, Prince Harry left his father King Charles and brother Prince William concerned, according to a royal expert.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl was quoted as saying by OK! “My sources tell me that [King Charles III] and [Prince William] were very wary about Harry going into the witness box.

"I think when you see what came out of Harry's evidence and his witness statement, you can understand why."

According to Katie, King Charles and William were stressed about what Prince Harry might say on the stand.

Prince Harry accused the tabloid publisher of "industrial scale" phone hacking as the Prince wrapped up almost eight hours of court testimony on Wednesday, becoming the first British royal in over a century to take to the witness stand.

Harry and several other claimants allege the titles engaged in "illegal information gathering", including intercepting phone voicemails, to write dozens of stories about him.