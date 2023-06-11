Rihanna flaunts her blooming baby bump as she heads to dinner

Rihanna is a fashion goddess all the time, and her pregnancy style just proves she can do no wrong when it comes to her wardrobe.

The Diamonds hitmaker and the Praise the Lord rapper are embracing parenthood for the second time.

The superstar singer, 35, showed off her pregnancy style in a snakeskin print coat and hoodie dress as she strutted along in a pair of stilettos stepped out for a late-night dinner in Santa Monica, on Friday.

Rihanna turned heads in her edgy ensemble, which covered her blossoming baby bump, as she made her way to her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi.

The songstress - who is just weeks away from welcoming her second child with beau A$AP Rocky, 34 - carried her belongings in a designer handbag.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a son last year in March and are currently expecting their second child.