Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Harry not invited to King Charles birthday parade

Royal fans have expressed their true feelings after reports Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have not been invited to King Charles’ birthday parade.



It will be first birthday parade, known as Trooping of the Colour, since King Charles ascended to the throne.

The ceremonious event has commemorated the birthday of the British Sovereign for more than 260 years.

Reacting to the reports, one fan commented, “King Charles and the Royal Family shouldn't invite these two as all they do is complain and cause drama. They spoil the mood of a happy celebration with their constant whining and making every occasion and situation about them. There is a dark shadow around Meghan and Harry, and they ruin everythin..”

Another said, “They have repeatedly shown their disrespect and dislike of all things Royal. They shouldn’t be invited to anything.”

“Actions have consequences,” said one more fans.