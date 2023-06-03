Kaley Cuoco shares details about working with Tom Pelphrey in future

Kaley Cuoco has recently dished out details about working with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in any future project.



“We really do want to,” said Kaley in an exclusive interview with E! News.

The Meet Cute actress remarked, “It'll have to be something very special, but we would love to do that.”

The outlet reported that Kaley and Tom’s two-month-old daughter, Matilda has worked alongside the Big Bang Theory star.

Elaborating on more, Kaley revealed that when she started working on her upcoming comedy thriller, Based on a True Story, she was pregnant.

The actress mentioned that she made her cast “eat everything” that she ate on the set.

“Taco Bell, Del Taco, donuts—it was disturbing,” stated the 37-year-old.

The Flight Attendant actress mentioned, “Everyone had to get trainers when we got off the show.”

“They were all mad at me, I had to pay for all their trainers and gym memberships,” she quipped.

Speaking of Matilda, Kaley jokingly said, “My baby girl was very mad that she didn't get a credit in this show.”

“She's like, ‘Shouldn't I be coming to the premiere?’ I was like, ‘You have to go to bed’. It was a big conversation, but she'll learn,” joked the actress

Meanwhile, Kaley’s Based on a True Story will release on Peacock on June 8.