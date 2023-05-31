'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' producer opens up on NOT casting Katrina with Vicky

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is set to release on June 2

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke director opened up on why he cast Sara Ali Khan in the film and not Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal.

According to Laxman, Katrina is the kind of heroine who does not fit well in a small-town girl role. It doesn’t suit her. But he claims that he would love to work with Katrina and Vicky in a film whenever he gets a good script.

The Mimi director jokingly stated: “Meri language Katrina ko samajh aayegi tabhi kar paunga. Aapko lagta hai Katrina kabhi small town ki heroine lagegi? If we get a good script, I would love to work with Vicky and Katrina.”

While talking further over the same, he added: “I couldn't get them onboard this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai.”

“Agar future mein aisa kuch banega joh unko suit karega toh kyun nahi”, said Laxman.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic-comedy film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Backed by Maddock Films production, the film is directed and written by Laxman Utekar. The rom com is set to release on June 2, reports India Today.