Taylor Swift ‘happier’ with Matty Healy as new romance feels ‘refreshing’

Taylor Swift is seemingly enjoying her Matty Healy era.

According to an insider cited by Us Weekly, the Grammy-winning artist, 33, is liking her rumoured beau more and more as she gets to know him better.

“Taylor has been spending much more time with Matty lately and she’s getting to like him the more she gets to know him,” an insider told the outlet. “Although they briefly dated in the past, it was so long ago, so she feels like she’s learning new things about him all over again.”

The source further added, “It’s so refreshing, and she’s happier than she’s been in a long time.”

The insider continued, “Things between them are fairly new, so it’s hard to tell if they’ll go the distance. But he makes Taylor really happy, and she wants to be with him whenever she has the chance.”

Earlier this month, news broke that the 1975 frontman, 34, and the Bejeweled singer had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.” Healy and Swift were linked in late 2014 when the Blank Space singer attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles.

Following the report, the pair have been sighted in multiple outings fuelling their romance rumours even further. The Chocolate singer was spotted attending Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia.

Moreover, Healy was seen rushing to the Anti-Hero singer’s New York apartment during the night following the concert appearances.

While Swift has stayed silent on the dating rumours, she made vague comments about her relationship with Healy during her Boston show.

“It’s insane. I kind of just feel like telling you, that I don’t know, that just...I’ve never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” she told the audience.

“And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour, like, I don’t know, my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Recently, Healy also commented on his relationship status as he addressed the crowd at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend music festival on Saturday, May 28th, 2023, just before his set began.

“Is it all a bit?” He questioned teasingly, “Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?”

“All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975,” he announced before launching into his performance.