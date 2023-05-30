Bipasha Basu unveils her brand new Audi in latest IG post, calls it 'Devi's new ride'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover cut a cake at showroom to celebrate

Bipasha Basu has unveiled her brand new Audi Q7 with husband Karan Singh Grover; the actress called it Devi's new ride.

Taking it to her Instagram, Basu shared a happy video in which the couple can be seen introducing the look of their new luxury car. They also cut a cake at the showroom to celebrate.

The Alone actress expressed her excitement in the caption as she wrote: "Devi’s New Ride. Durga Durga. Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for making this so special for us #audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar."



As soon as Basu dropped the video, fans came rushing to the comment section to congratulate the couple and their daughter. They also showered their blessings over this small yet cute family.

"Bless you both with more and moreee”, a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan commented: "Congratulations n all my love to my little mithoo ‘Devi’ on her first car and a beginning to many more material luxuries to add to her life from here onwards n forward and love to mommy daddy too”, reported Pinkvilla.