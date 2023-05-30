Deepika Padukone admits binge-watching 'Indian Matchmaking'

Deepika Padukone also revealed the name of her favourite cartoon

Deepika Padukone recently surprised her fans with an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, where she admitted binge-watching the controversial show Indian Matchmaking nowadays.

During this fun interactive session, one of Deepika’s fans asked her ‘You are currently binging on?’.

The Pathaan actress replied with a quirky video where she looked hesitant at first but later gave a naughty smile in the camera and said, ‘Indian Matchmaking’.

In fear of being judged by the fans and staff members around her, she immediately ran into her vanity van.

Moreover, the 38-year-old actor also unveiled her all-time favourite cartoon characters, which is Scooby-Doo. She also sang a few lines of the title song of the cartoon to entertain the audience.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is all set to make her first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan in the forthcoming action packed film Fighter. Besides that, she will be next in film Project K along with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin and is expected to go on floors in 2024, reports Pinkvilla.