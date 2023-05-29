King Charles, Kate Middleton at odds over Prince George: report

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George played his first official role as 'Page of Honour' at King Charles coronation.



According to a report by Radar Online, King Charles was thrilled with Prince George's performance at his coronation and the monarch wants the Prince to take on more royal tasks now.

The publication further reported that King Charles and Kate Middleton are at odds over how George should be raises as future heir to the throne.

The monarch would like his grandson to follow the footsteps of his elders and attend an elite boarding school like he, his siblings, and children Prince William and Harry did.

The source told Radar Online, "Kate and Charles are very similar in a lot of ways: Both love what the monarchy stands for, feel a deep duty to Britain and the Commonwealth.”

However, the insider said, "To her, the king's word is not final when it comes to her children. She's been very clear about that. And it that starts a rift or even a full-out war, then so be it."