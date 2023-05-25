Netflix viewers bemoan 'password-sharing' death

Netflix is under fire from its subscribers as the streamer intensified its clampdown against password-sharing.

"Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United Kingdom," the streamer explained.



The most subscribed streaming service said, "for use by one household" and those wanting to share theirs must pay £4.99 to do so."

Adding, "It's why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV programmes – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you're watching with, there's always something satisfying to watch on Netflix."

Since zero tolerance was implemented on account sharing, the streaming giant received a furious backlash.

Affected users expressed their anger at social media on new rules.



"Netflix is over", tweeted one user.

While another added, "I think I speak for everyone when I say we WILL be cancelling."

"Slow clap to Netflix for debuting their password-sharing crackdown in the shadow of WBD introducing Max," a third chimed in.