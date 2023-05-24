'Major announcement' expected next week on Harry's US immigration records

A British foreign policy analyst has criticized the Biden Administration for what he said stonewalling a thinktank's request for Prince Harry's immigration records.

Nile Gardiner, a former aide to late Margaret Thatcher, said the US admiration's latest response is both arrogant and dismissive of the American people and legitimate concerns over enforcement of immigration law.

He added , "Fortunately, in the United States, Federal Judges will have the final say on the release of Prince Harry's immigration records."

Nile Gardiner hinted that a major announcement was expected next week as the case against the Duke of Sussex proceeds.



He was referring to a motion filed in DC Federal Court to compel U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to respond more quickly to a request regarding Prince Harry’s immigration status in light of his alleged drug use.

The Department of Homeland Security has been sued for Prince Harry's immigration record.

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project is seeking information from the government authorities whether the Duke of Sussex receive preferential treatment from the US government.

It said Prince Harry admitted in his book, Spare, to being a prolific drug user. In complaint the organization said under the "U.S. immigration law, you can’t come in if you admit to a drug crime. You can only come in temporarily if you get a waiver."







