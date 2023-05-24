Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘made a lot of bad decisions’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently standing accused of acting like ‘total media clowns’.



These claims and allegations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Piers Morgan.

He issued all these accusations during an episode for Piers Morgan Uncensored.



All allegations have come in reference to the ‘near catastrophic car chase’ that the couple found themselves in the middle of.

There, he blamed the couple for attracting the entire incident and admitted, “If you don’t want to be the center of a media circus, stop behaving like media clown.”

He also went as far as to question the entire car chase in the first place and asked, “Did it actually happen in the way they said it did?”.

Because “I lived in Manhattan a few years; that journey is about 10 minutes maximum.”

But the Sussexes apparently “didn’t want the home identified.”

“So you go to a huge event covered by hoards of photographers. Why stay then, at a house, if you don’t want photographers to turn up?”

Before signing off though, he also bashed the couple’s deliberate bid to act like “victims of the media.”

Since “they made a lot of bad decisions on this night with their security team in New York, which created the very circus they are trying to prevent.”