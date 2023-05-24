Meghan Markle ‘refusing to fly cattle class’ while Prince Harry ‘struggling with identity’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly ‘struggling massively’ with their new identities, experts warn.
These revelations and claims have been issued by a writer for News.com.au.
She started off by addressing the couple’s struggles and even went as far as to say, “Ever since they abandoned the royal life and moved to America, they’ve struggled to secure their new identities.”
While on one hand “Harry’s been wandering around in boring suits and complaining about his family like a an ex-MAFS contestant with a sponsorship deal with Tarocash,” Meghan’s been “barely seen” at all.
Recounting the last public appearance the Duchess made before the NYC car chase, Ms Madigan said “the last time I even thought about Meghan was when she ditched Harry after he announced he was flying commercial to King Charles’s coronation.”
So, it’s evident “the woman who said they ‘always move together,’ clearly didn’t mean together in cattle class.”
