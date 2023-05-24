Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘crave attention’: ‘Recollections are ‘wild and implausible’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle throw ‘wild and implausible exaggerations’ to the public, for sympathy.



These accusations and claims have been issued by senior correspondent Jim Geraghty issued these claims.

He started everything off by saying, “I don’t begrudge those who choose to follow the endless soap opera of the British royal family as entertainment, no more than I begrudge those who are entertained by the endless soap operas of other divas like Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, or Kyrie Irving.”

But, in the eyes of Mr Geraghty, it seems as though “Harry and Meghan chose to offer a wild and implausible exaggeration to the public in a bid for sympathy and attention”.