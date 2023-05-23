K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam reveals one thing that irks him in South Korea

The rapper has lived in the country since he was little, becoming a trainee at the age of thirteen

BamBam from the K-pop group GOT7 discussed the one thing that irks him about living in South Korea. The rapper has lived in the country since he was little, becoming a trainee at JYP Entertainment at the age of thirteen.

While cooking with Minnie from the girl group G-Idle, who is Thai just like him, he brought up an issue he faces often. He revealed that the problem is the price of Thai food. He admitted that because som tam, a Thai green papaya salad, is so expensive in restaurants, he ends up making it himself.

“Honestly, there is one thing that annoys me in Korea. Thai restaurants in Korea sell som tam for ₩15,000 KRW (about $11.40 USD).”

The dish can cost up to ten times more than what it would cost back in Thailand. BamBam added that the cost of the dish in Korea is: “300-400 bhat. But in Thailand, it’s only 30 bhat which is ₩1,000 KRW (about $0.76 USD).”

Minnie added that another thing that irritates her is how difficult it is to buy ingredients, adding that she cannot find a place to purchase limes which are commonly used in Thai dishes.

If nothing else, due to how much he has to make it himself, BamBam has grown quite good at making the dish with Minnie adding: “BamBam makes really good som tam.”