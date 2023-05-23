Prince Harry has lost his military friends: ‘No one has the time’

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly getting lonelier as after losing friends back home, his military mates have also given up on him, as per sources and an expert.



The Duke of Sussex has alienated many of his friends back in the UK since stepping down from his role as a senior royal in 2020.

Commenting on the state of Harry’s relations with not just the Royal Family, but also his friends, an insider told royal commentator Camilla Tominey: “Nobody really speaks to him anymore… He’s often complaining and rarely asks after others … Now they just see him as completely lost.”

That’s not all; one of Prince Harry’s former military colleagues also talked to Tominey for The Telegraph, and revealed: “No one in the forces has got any time for him at all, which is such a shame because he was hugely popular.”

“You can blame Meghan, but he’s brought a lot of it on himself,” the insider also stated.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry dedicated several pages in his memoir Spare to his time in the military, and even garnered backlash from British military top brass for revealing his own body count in Afghanistan (the number of Taliban he killed).