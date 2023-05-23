Prince Harry and Prince William’s hope of reconciliation lies with this royal member

Prince Harry and Prince William are currently on the rocks of their relationship especially after the Duke of Sussex released his explosive memoir, Spare, in January this year.



Harry detailed not only their strained relationship but also a physical altercation they had in which his older brother attacked him during a scuffle about Meghan Markle.

During the Coronation of their father, King Charles, the two brothers did not make any form of interaction, further affirming their strained ties. Close friends of the Princes of Wales have also claimed that the royal hates his younger brother and is unlikely to forgive him.

While the situation seems grave with no signs of reconciliations, one member of the royal family can actually help placate the tensions between Harry and William.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday that Princess Anne “has always had a soft spot for Harry and they both have a wicked sense of humour.”

The Princess Royal was also the only member of the royal family who stopped to have a friendly conversation with Harry at the Coronation of King Charles.

“People talk about Prince Andrew being the Spare but Anne was the second-born, too, and particularly since Diana died has always felt a duty to support her nephew,” the insider continued. “Both Anne and Harry have a great sense of humour and more in common than it might seem.”

Previously, a friend of the Royal Family suggested Prince Harry sit down with Anne, also noting that she was once in a similar position to him as a “spare.”

“She was second to [Charles] and kicked further down the line of succession as a woman, but she forged her own path,” a source told the Telegraph. “In her twenties she was bolshy and upset about a lot of things, but she came through that.”

The source suggested that Harry “should talk to her about her experiences. She is shrewd, she could tell him a lot about what she went through.”