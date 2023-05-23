Kate Middleton sheds light on the ‘best thing’ about royal life despite ‘hard work’

Kate Middleton indulged young children in conversation as they grilled her with questions about her royal life during the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday, May 22nd, 2023.



The Princess of Wales, 41, joined by pupils from St. Mary’s Church of England Primary School in Islington and Glenbrook Primary School in Brixton in their quest to identify bugs and beetles in a wall of permeable modules.

At the show’s first ever Children’s Picnic, Kate candidly answered a series of questions that came her away from the students.

One of the curious questions asked the princess about what it was like being a member of the royal family, via News.com.au.

“You have to work hard, but you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you,” she told them.

“They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone.”

Another curious query thrown her way inquired about “who makes the law.” Kate laughed as she explained that “the Prime Minister makes the laws.”

Moreover, at one point, the excited children also requested for an autograph from the royal, but she told the pupils that she wasn’t allowed to do that.

“I can’t write my name,’ she told them, “‘but I can draw … My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules.”

Kate Middleton has attended the world-famous horticultural event many times in the past, but this marked her first time since 2019.