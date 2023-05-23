King Charles reaction to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry car chase disclosed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not heard publicly from King Charles and other senior members since their ‘near catastrophic’ car chase.



They are understood to be disappointed by the lack of contact from the royals.

Now, King Charles friend has shared the monarch’s views on the incident.

The monarch’s pal told The Daily Beast per GB News: "Charles will completely understand Harry being upset at being pursued by the paparazzi.

"He knows how scary it can be.

"But he has always tried to get Harry to understand that complaining about photographers or the media is pointless.

"It just makes it all worse."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in New York, a spokesperson for the couple said last Wednesday.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.



"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson added.