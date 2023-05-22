Meghan Markle keeps Prince Harry ‘out of her hair’ with a ‘hummingbird feeder’

Experts believe Prince Harry has officially managed to ‘score’ the life he’s always wanted and often keeps himself ‘out of Meghan’s hair’.
Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these insights into Prince Harry’s new life.
In a piece for News.com.au she said, “on paper, Harry now has everything he seemed to desperately want.”
Especially since he’s managed to escape from “indentured royal work” now that he “has a family of his own, and even Hummingbird feeder to keep him out of Meghan’s hair.”
Now he’s managed to cultivate a life where “he can ride bikes! Hike! Run barefoot along the beach with the wind in his remaining hair! (Actually, nothing stronger than a mild breeze might be the best bet.)”
This insight contradicts earlier claims that overtook social media, and accused Prince Harry of ‘running away from family time’ in a hotel room.
Earlier today Ms Tominey made these revelations and admitted that the couple lead ‘such independent’ lives from each other that they “Such is their independence from each other that a leading hotel chain “have a room set aside for Harry where he occasionally stays on his own.”
For those unversed, this hotel in question is the uber exclusive Los Angeles’ club San Vicente bungalows which does not even allow phone camera inside the premesis.
