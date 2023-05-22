“One of the best broadcasters” Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Lear on Phillip Schofield

The two took over to host the show after he announced that he had left on Saturday

Media personalities Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Lear praise the former host of This Morning Phillip Schofield after his resignation. The two took over to host the show after he announced that he had left on Saturday.

Schofield stepped away from the ITV series after spending 21 long years presenting on the show amid rumours that he is in the middle of a feud with his former co-host and close friend Holly Willoughby.

Hammond and O’Leary began the show by acknowledging the host, saying: “We can't start today's show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield.”

They added: “Everyone on and off screen at ITV want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he's done to make the show such a success over the last 21 years. We all know he's one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had. We wish him all the best for the future.”