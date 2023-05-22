Omid Scobie reacts to his close relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Royal expert Omid Scobie has denied his close relationship personally with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The author of Finding Freedom revealed this as he gave evidence at a trial considering unlawful information-gathering claims against a British tabloid publisher.
He took the stand as part of the High Court trial in London where Harry is one of the high-profile claimants.
According to AFP, during his cross-examination, Scobie was asked if he had a "vested interest in helping Prince Harry if the opportunity arises".
Scobie denied this and said his appearance in court is "giving ammunition to the tabloids" and "making my life more difficult".
The royal expert went on to say he did not have Harry´s phone number, and that he was wrongly described as a "cheerleader" for the California-based royal couple.
"I don´t have a close relationship with them personally," he added.
