Prince George being prepared for his role as future king?

Prince George, who is second in line to British throne, played his first official role as Page of Honour in King Charles coronation earlier this month.



Seven years back, in an interview with BBC, George’s father Prince William had opened up about how he and Kate Middleton were raising their children.

The Prince of Wales had said that he and his wife were raising their kids with a sense of normalcy.

Prince William had said, “There’ll be a time and a place to bring George up and him understand how he fits in the world but right now it’s just a case of keeping a secure stable environment around him.”

King Charles grandson Prince George is second in line to British throne after his father Prince William.

In the same interview, Prince William had also shared his thoughts on being crowned as King.

The Prince had said, “I certainly don’t lie awake waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means that my family has moved on and I don’t want that.”