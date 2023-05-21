Meghan Markle responds to pregnancy rumours in her own style

Meghan Markle recently sparked pregnancy rumours by avoiding the spotlight on many occasions, and she fueled it with her choice of wearing baggy clothes during her recent appearances in Los Angeles.



Previously, she was seen in loose-fit dress while heading to a swanky $4,200-a-year private members club in LA amid reports of their eviction from royal house in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is fully enjoying her new life with husband Prince Harry in the US, has cleared the air about her pregnancy rumours.



Meghan rocked a body-hugging glittering gold gown in during her latest outing in New York, where she received Women of Vision Awards. Meghan's appearance was a clear answer to the rumour-mongers.



The Duchess put her incredibly fit figure on display in the chick outfit that perfectly highlighted her slim body.

Harry's wife was all smiles and in high spirits as she walked out the venue. But, unfortunately, the two were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase after being followed by paparazzi.

Before Meghan's outing in New York, there were speculations that she's pregnant with third child and the royal couple would soon share the good news with fans. But, her choice of dressing is an indication that she's not expecting.

