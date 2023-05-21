Prince Andrew possess the ‘total self-awareness of a vampire’

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Andrew for ‘utterly lacking the self-awareness’ needed to realize he’s a vampire.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by Royally Obsessed podcast, crisis PR expert Niki Christoff.
Ms Christoff started everything off by weighing in on the insights she would have advised the Duke of York, but admits it ‘would have fallen on deaf ears’.
For those unversed, these pieces of advice have been made while analyzing BBC’s Newsnight.
In reference to this, she claimed, “We know that his communications advisers didn't want” him to do this.
“One of them resigned before he even did the interview, so they were telling him what I would have told him which is, ‘say nothing.’
“But Prince Andrew has, respectfully, the self-awareness of a vampire. He is not empathetic. His demeanour is not remorseful. He does not have any goodwill. So everything he says backfires.”
