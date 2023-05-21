King Charles receives a sweet advice to ‘save’ monarchy

King Charles has been issued a sweet advice to ensure the royal family survives his reign following stern warnings after he ascended the throne.



A royal expert has advised the monarch to grow closer to the people.



The Express UK quoted royal commentator Antonio Caprarica as saying, “The idea of service is, naturally, nothing new – it was already at the basis of the long reign of Elizabeth II who, at the time of her coronation, declared that she wanted to serve the country until the end of her days.

"The fact that Charles wanted to take up this desire and underline it indicates the renewed intention to be a point of reference for the people and certainly to show and appear closer to people's destiny and citizens' expectations.”

He further said, “This choice is clearly necessary if he wants to 'save' the monarchy of the 21st century.”

The expert also noted King Charles is likely to face a bigger pushback from the public compared to his mother late Queen Elizabeth.