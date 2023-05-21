King Charles strikes deal to stop late Queen’s confidante from spilling royal secrets

King Charles has reportedly made a deal with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth’s official dressed, Angela Kelly, which would stop her from disclosing any more royal secrets to public.



Reports suggest that the monarch has asked Kelly, who already published two books about her life in royal circles, has been asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement effectively preventing her from revealing any further secrets from within The Firm.

According to DailyMail, a well-placed source in the palace has dubbed the new deal as a “gagging order” which would make earnings based on public revelations about the Royal family very difficult.

The insider added that the words ‘King’ and ‘Palace’ cannot be allowed for commercial gain under the terms and conditions. Kelly, who was in the middle of publishing her third book with the blessing of the late Queen, is unlikely to release it anytime soon, or ever.

The news comes after Charles showed concerns over Kelly’s updated version of her second book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe, disclosed details deemed too intimate for public knowledge.

In the reprint, published last year, Kelly described the Queen’s behaviour after Prince Philip’s funeral, “I helped her off with her coat and hat and no words were spoken. The Queen then walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts.”

However, King Charles honoured his late mother's wishes by providing a home for Kelly after she was made redundant at the Palace, via Express UK.