PCB reveals names of four-member selection panel

An undated image of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed three appointments to the national men's selection committee, which will select senior, Shaheens and U19 sides.



The new selection committee comprises Haroon Rashid (chair), Hassan Cheema (selection committee secretary and manager analytics and team strategy for national men's side), Mickey Arthur (national men's team's director), and Grant Bradburn (national men's team's head coach).

"The presence of Cheema, who has worked as strategy manager and data analyst in franchise cricket around the world, Arthur and Bradburn will aid in strategising for the approaching and upcoming series, enhance the bench strength and provide a proper pathway to performing players in Shaheens and U19 sides to graduate to the national side," the statement released by the cricket governing body read.

It should be noted that the first task of the selection committee is to name the players for the fast and spin bowling camps next month in Lahore, which will be announced in due course.

Unveiling the names in an interview with BBC Urdu, Sethi said Cheema is currently the strategy manager for Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United.

“We want to use incorporate data in our selection and Hassan is an expert in this field,” Sethi added.

Meanwhile, Arthur is a part of the coaching staff for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, away tour to Australia and home series against the West Indies. He will also be present with the side for Pakistan’s matches against India in the ACC Asia Cup.

During his time from 2016 to 2019, Arthur coached Pakistan to No.1 in Tests and T20Is, and also helped the side to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The PCB also confirmed the appointment of Grant Bradburn as head coach of the national men’s side on Saturday for a period of two years last week.

Bradburn also served as the head coach, on consultancy basis, of the Pakistan team during the recently-concluded home series against New Zealand.