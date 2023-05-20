Meghan and Harry's Hollywood friends avoid commenting on New York incident

Meghan and Harry's Hollywood friends have avoided publicly commenting on the incident involving a car chase in New York.

There's has been no statement from Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz.

It was being expected that Tyler Perry, who helped the couple move to the US and provided them with accommodation and his personal security, would voice his concern after the statement issued by Harry's statement suggested The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives were put at risk in a car chase by paparazzi photographers.

Perry is also godfather of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

To supporters, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan being chased through the streets of New York by press photographers brought back memories of the death of his mother Princess Diana and epitomised the media harassment and intrusion they endure.

For detractors, it was another show of the couple's over-the-top, publicity-seeking and self-aggrandizing behaviour.

As the couple make headlines around the world again, the response to the latest "near catastrophic" incident, as their spokesperson described it, shows what polarising figures they have become.