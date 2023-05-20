Meghan and Harry's Hollywood friends avoid commenting on New York incident

Meghan and Harry's Hollywood friends have avoided publicly commenting on the incident involving a car chase in New York.
There's has been no statement from Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz.
It was being expected that Tyler Perry, who helped the couple move to the US and provided them with accommodation and his personal security, would voice his concern after the statement issued by Harry's statement suggested The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives were put at risk in a car chase by paparazzi photographers.
Perry is also godfather of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
To supporters, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan being chased through the streets of New York by press photographers brought back memories of the death of his mother Princess Diana and epitomised the media harassment and intrusion they endure.
For detractors, it was another show of the couple's over-the-top, publicity-seeking and self-aggrandizing behaviour.
As the couple make headlines around the world again, the response to the latest "near catastrophic" incident, as their spokesperson described it, shows what polarising figures they have become.
Stan Grant is an award winning Australian journalist
Experts have just called out Prince Harry’s alleged isolation and have branded him a loner
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in New York earlier...
Prince William said “Two giants of the game. Rugby won’t be the same without you - not just in Wales, but the...
Prince Harry is slowly becoming ‘very well aware of the fact’ that none of his pals want anything to do with him’
Meghan Markle’s official comeback since King Charles’ Coronation has sparked a ‘Meghanaissance’