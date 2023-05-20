Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappointed over King Charles latest snub

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly disappointed as King Charles and other senior members of the royal family snubbed the couple following their car chase in New York.
According to the Telegraph, the California-based royal couple have not heard from King Charles and other senior members since their ‘near catastrophic’ car chase, and are understood to be disappointed by the lack of contact from the King and other royals.
Earlier, Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie had also confirmed that spokespersons for both King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Prince William and Princess Kate have declined to comment.
“I understand that no member of the Royal Family has reached out to the Sussexes since today's news broke four hours ago.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in New York, a spokesperson for the couple said Wednesday.
But police and even the mayor of New York City, as well as a taxi driver who briefly transported the couple, played down the danger and duration of the reported pursuit.
"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson added.
