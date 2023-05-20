Prince William’s friend scorns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over car chase claims

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit with fresh criticism after they claimed that they were chased by “highly aggressive” paparazzi for “almost two hours” in New York City.



A much recent criticism came from a close pal of Prince William who mocked the couple for making “hysterical statements” while quoting late Queen Elizabeth II.

The unnamed pal of the Prince of Wales also ridiculed the couple for attending the high profile gala on the night they were chased after quitting royal family for a “quieter life.”

“William and [Kate Middleton] have put up with “expletive” like this in the past,” William’s close confidant told Daily Beast.

“Everyone understands [Harry’s] anger at the photographers, but making hysterical statements doesn’t help matters, especially when, as the Queen might have said, recollections may vary,” they added.

“I thought they were leaving the royal family for a quieter life,” the insider said. “If flashbulbs give Harry flashbacks, I don’t understand why he is going to award ceremonies.”

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their roles as senior members of the royal family in search of a much simpler life away from the spotlight.

Agreeing to the anonymous pal of William, a friend of King Charles III reacted to the couple’s car chase claim telling the outlet that the new monarch has always advised Harry to not complain about media.

“Charles will completely understand Harry being upset at being pursued by the paparazzi,” the unnamed friend of Charles told the publication.

“He knows how scary it can be. But he has always tried to get Harry to understand that complaining about photographers or the media is pointless. It just makes it all worse.”