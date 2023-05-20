Millions react as Kate Middleton shares rare video message

Nearly two million royal fans have reacted as Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shared her rare personal video message.
Kate Middleton recorded the message after visiting the Anna Freud Centre on Thursday.
In the video, Kate Middleton says, "I've had the most inspiring morning with the Anna Freud Centre discussing all things mental health.
"It is so important that we all talk about our feelings and emotions. The good ones and the more difficult ones too, because we all have them."
She posted the video on Instagram and Twitter with caption, “It was an inspiring morning at @afnccf this #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek.”
On Twitter, the video has received 1.5 million views and thousands others have liked it.
On Instagram, the video has garnered over 300,000 hearts and thousands of comments.
Earlier, in another post from the visit, Kate Middleton said, “Anna Freud does incredible work supporting children, young people and families with their mental wellbeing. Their new ‘Let’s Talk About Anxiety’ toolkit raises awareness and provides even more access to invaluable coping strategies for managing anxiety.
“It was lovely to meet with the students who co-created this toolkit, hearing more about what we can all do to look after ourselves this #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek and beyond.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry picked out Alexi Lubomirski to take their engagement photos
Archie and Lilibet are the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The NYC car chase has fans divided about truth vs lies as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come under question
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly cannot blame King Charles for maintaining his silence on the matter
Charles Spencer is the brother of late Princess Diana
Prince Harry reportedly needs to let go of court bid over car chase even though he lost Diana in similar...