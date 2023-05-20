Prince Harry understands what happened with Princess Diana after car chase

File Footage

Prince Harry has claimed that the car chase at the hands of paparazzi in New York made him understand what happened to his mother Princess Diana the night she died.

The Duke of Sussex told his friends that the “near catastrophic” experience at the hands of alleged “highly aggressive” paparazzi was the "closest I have ever felt" to understanding his mother’s death.

As reported by The Times, the father-of-two, who was 12 years old at time the former Princess of Wales passed away in the tragic accident in Paris, could understand how Diana must have felt that night.

Princess Diana died in a horrible car crash in 1997 after being chased by paparazzi, almost 5 years after she was separated from ex-husband King Charles.

On Wednesday, while returning from a high profile gala in New York City, the vehicle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was chased for almost two hours, as per their spokesperson.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” their representative said.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," it added.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."



