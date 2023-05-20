G7 huddle turns up the heat on Russia with harsher sanctions

US President Joe Biden reacts at a working session during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 20, 2023.— AFP/File

The G7 leaders are expected to declare a list of new sanctions against Russia to raise pressure towards the end of the war in Ukraine, ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also be attending the three-day summit to emphasise how enforcing new sanctions may affect Russia’s efforts in the war.

The EU Council President Charles Michel shared that the EU’s plans to ensure severe restrictions on Russia, which has already become the country with the most sanctions.

According to Michel, the EU has emphasised: “Shutting the door on loopholes and continuing to cut Russia off from critical supplies.” It plans to ban diamond imports from Russia, worth $4 billion a year, he added.

Last year, the UK and the US banned gold exports worth $15.4 billion in 2021, BBC reported. Furthermore, the report also stated that Western countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the EU have also frozen assets of Russia’s central bank.

The UK, on Friday, froze the assets of 86 individuals and companies related to Rosatom — a Russian corporation specialising in nuclear energy goods — by imposing new sanctions on Russia’s money-making sources, ABC News reported.

"Assets will remain frozen until “Russia agrees to pay for the damage it has caused in Ukraine,” the British Commonwealth & Development Office stated, that "Meanwhile, the US worked towards restricting Russia’s efforts to make money internationally."

On Friday, the Department of State announced new sanctions on more than 200 entities, individuals, vessels and aircraft, targeting Russia’s energy, military, technology, and metals and mining sectors. They also focused on entities and people involved in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children and seizures of Ukrainian grain.

Ever since Putin’s forces opened fire at Ukraine, the EU has successfully imposed 10 rounds of sanctions on Russia affecting banks, companies and the energy sector while assets of more than 1000 officials — also subject to travel ban — have been frozen.

Japan in February imposed sanctions by freezing the assets of Russians and Russian companies and suspending visas for some. It froze the assets of some financial institutions and banned exports of items that can be used for military purposes, dual-use goods, some commodities and semiconductors.

BBC.com defines sanctions as restrictions imposed on a particular country’s activities by another country to refrain them from acting against or breaking international law. They are the toughest actions taken by nations in a state of conflict and can be imposed at very short notice.



The G7 summit brought about strict sanctions on Russia as a result of an alliance created between Western countries and Japan. The sanctions count as a collective effort of the G7 leaders to press Russia against the war in Ukraine.

As a result, Russia has banned more than 200 goods from the West including telecoms, medical, vehicle, agricultural, electrical equipment and timber products BBC reports.