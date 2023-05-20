Prince Harry felt 'sick' after argument with William before Meghan wedding

Prince Harry spills he was sad with Prince William's ruthlessness ahead of his wedding.

The Duke of Sussex, who married Meghan Markle in 2018, requested his elder brother to join him to see the crowd ahead of the big day.

However, the Duke admits William blatantly refused support, replying with a four word excuse: "Kate and the kids."

When Harry insisted his brother to join him and reminded his own support when William tied the knot in 2011, his elder brother passed on a remark that drove the Duke 'sick.k

Harry claims the Prince of Wales said: "Why are you even saying hello to the crowds, Harold?"

To which Harry in response admitted in the book: "I felt sick about it."

Elsewhere in his book, the Duke of Sussex admits that he was never Prince William's best man.

“The public had been told that I was to be best man, but that was a bare-faced lie,” he writes. “The public expected me to be the best man, and thus, the palace saw no choice but to say that I was. In truth, Willy didn’t want me giving a best man speech. He didn’t think it safe to hand me a live mic and put me in a position to go off script. I might say something wildly inappropriate."