Prince Harry and Meghan warned of starting war with US media

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned against starting a new war with the US media after they said they got involved in a car chase.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have started a war with the US press by demanding photo agency give them footage of the alleged car chase in New York.

In the eyes of their critics in the UK, their war with the US media "will be the End of them".

In a letter to the agency obtained by TMZ, the Sussexes’ attorneys reportedly wrote to “hereby demand” all photos and video taken that night after the couple left the event. But Backgrid’s own legal team sniped back.

“In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do. Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers.” Backgrid’s response, first reported by TMZ, was later confirmed by BBC News.

The couple is already receiving backlash for exaggerating the incident which took place after the Duchess of Sussex received the Women of Vision Award.

The couple were accompanied by Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle.

British experts have criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for trying to recreate the scene of Princess Diana's death.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have filed at least seven lawsuits against British and U.S. media organisations since 2019 to hold them to account for what they say are breaches of privacy, unlawful practices and false stories about him and his family.