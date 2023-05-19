Taylor Lautner has ‘only fond memories’ of Twilight days

During his interview with SiriusXM's TODAY Radio Show, Taylor Lautner recently shared that he has “only fond memories” of his Twilight days after his long break from the spotlight.
When asked how he feels about The Twilight Saga now, he said, "Now, only fond memories. But I do think that I also needed the space”
Lautner reflected on feeling resentment for missing out on normalcy due to over-night fame from the Twilight movies, “there was a little bit of, like, resentment, deep in there, going like 'I wish I could have experienced this part of normalcy.' "
He added, "Now, I wouldn't change it, but I think it needed the growth to get to that place,"
Lautner’s wife Taylor was asked if she had a crush on her now husband when she watched the Twilight movies, Lautner quipped, "The problem is when she was watching it she was saying it about Edward (Robert Pattinson)."
Lautner has been candid about his challenging journey with fame. In Jan 2022, he told People, "I started acting from when I was a child, and it was kind of nonstop until I was in my early to mid-twenties," he said.
“I did miss out on a lot of just normal-life things, like going to college. I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my [then fiancée] out of it, so it all worked out."
