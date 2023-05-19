Misan Harriman supports Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after car chase: 'Unacceptable'

Misan Harriman showered support on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York City.

Taking to Twitter, a photographer pal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dubbed the incident “unacceptable and terrifying.”

"They need to be protected, this is unacceptable and terrifying, they have babies at home….. sigh," Harriman penned referring to the duo’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A spokesperson for the couple revealed that Meghan and Harry along with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” after they left a high profile gala in the city.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the Sussexes’ spokesperson said.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved,” the statement added.

However, several eye witnesses involved in the incident have called out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for “exaggerating” the chase as it is nearly impossible to happen at jam packed streets of New York City.

The taxi driver who picked up the Sussexes has said "I don't think I would call it a chase" while two New York police officials have also played down the incident saying they do not believe the chase was "near catastrophic."

The photo agency also denied the couple's claims while citing the paparazzi following them. Now, to prove their allegations, Harry and Meghan are being asked to produce evidence.