Kate Middleton opens up on joining royal family, falling in love with Prince William

Kate Middleton has shared a very personal insight into joining the royal family, saying she never expected to be part of the Firm, but it was her bond with Prince William which cemented her decision.



During her visit to Bristol, the Princess of Wales was asked if she had always wanted to be a royal, William's wife replied it was something she had not expected, but that she "fell in love" with the King Charles eldest son.



Dame Kelly, who accompanied the princess at the school, revealed when the schoolgirls quizzed Kate about being a royal, she explained it was something "she had to learn".



Mother of Prince Georges, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has admitted she never expected to become a member of the royal family but life had other plans in store for her.



Dame Kelly posed a question about Kate’s three children asking if she saw different “traits” in them, and Princess Kate replied "Oh yes, definitely".



Recently Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans attacked Kate, accusing the Princess of copying the Duchess and late Princess Diana.