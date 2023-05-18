Photo agency denies Harry, Meghan claims of being followed by 'highly aggressive paparazzi'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims that they were chased by "highly aggressive paparazzi" in New York City last night hold no truth, claimed photo agency.



Photo Agency Backgrid USA took the notice and issued a thorough response of the incident that could have proved really fatal for the couple and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland as they were returning from a gala.

The statement by the company issued to Entertainment Tonight revealed that the agency will look into the matter while noting that they value “transparency and ethics in journalism.”

"We want to clarify that we have received photos and videos of last night’s events from four freelance photographers, three of whom were in cars and one of whom was riding a bicycle,” they stated.

“It is important to note that these photographers have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities, including public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle."

The statement revealed that the "freelance contributors... were covering the couple's stay in New York City, including the possibility of a dinner after an award ceremony,” before adding that the photographers "had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras."

The agency claimed that some of their hired photographers alleged that one of the “four SUVs” from the Duke of Sussex’s security escort were driving in a manner which can be “perceived as reckless.”

“The vehicle was seen blocking off streets, and in one video, it is shown being pulled over by the police,” they claimed.

The photo agency went on to dismiss the claims of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s that they were being followed by "highly aggressive paparazzi" as "according to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident."

"The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point," the company alleged before concluding that they have taken the couple’s allegations “seriously” and will be “conducting a thorough investigation into the matter."