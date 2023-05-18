Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s portrayal as ‘victims’ is ‘boring: ‘A neverending pity party’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for forcing their ‘neverending pity-me-please performance’ on the world.



The converastion arose once an author for The Guardian Arwa Mahdawi spoke out against the couple’s dwindling star power.

She started the converastion by questioning, “Is America finally getting bored of Harry and Meghan?” because “it’s starting to look that way.”

“Only a few months ago the pair were media darlings in the US; now they have become a bit of a joke.”

The writer also used Spare and the Harry & Meghan docuseries to add weight to their argument before saying, “The couple also get advice from a PR expert who tells them to portray themselves as victims” and that’s not “terribly flattering stuff.”

In the middle of the piece, Ms Mahdawi also referenced the couple’s alleged desire to sue South Park from a few months ago and branded it ‘baseless’ and boring’.

In Ms Mahdawi’s eyes, this “neverending pity-me-please performance the two are foisting upon us” is what is boring.