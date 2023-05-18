Montana bans TikTok as governor Gianforte dubs app 'Chinese spy'

The popular video-sharing app, TikTok, launched on a smartphone.— Unsplash/File

Montana officially became the first state to ban TikTok, the popular short-form video hosting mobile app, as Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed a bill into law, restricting its downloads.

As the legislation was passed last month, it is now illegal for app stores to give users the option to download TikTok and illegal for the company to operate within the state.

The ban may be argued as a ban on free speech but Gianforte had a unique take on the app’s privacy protection.

Gianforte in a statement referred to TikTok, which has 1 billion monthly users worldwide, as the Chinese Communist Party’s “spy on Americans, which violates their privacy, and collects their personal, private, and sensitive information.” He called his action the most decisive action of any state.

Contrary to the ban, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter called the bill "unlawful" in a statement Wednesday, and referred to the app as a platform that "empowers hundreds of thousands of people across the state."

"We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community as we continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana," Oberwetter said.

Last month, as the bill was passed, Oberwetter shared that “they have no feasible plan for operationalising this attempt to censor American voices."

Under the legislation, TikTok, which has 150 million regular users in the US, could face a penalty of $10,000 if it continues to operate within the state.

The top-ranking multinational technology companies, Apple and Google, could also be fined if they were found allowing their users to download the app through their app stores or browsers.

TikTok is frequently used by young individuals to make a living and has faced such restrictions multiple times, in various regions of the US.

Previously, President Joe Biden signed a ban last year under which around 4 million employees of the federal government are prohibited from using TikTok on devices owned by its agencies.