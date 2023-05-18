Prince Harry, Meghan Markle protecting their team' after King Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle situation with the paparazzi after NYC Gala is being explained by the Police.

The New York Police Department said in a statement: "On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard.”

Both Harry and Meghan alongside Doria Ragland were chased by the paps on their way back home from the NYC Gala.

The Sussexes were “extremely upset and shaken” by the chase and are still in shock over what happened.

A representative of the couple informed: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

Everyone involved in the incident is “still upset, to say the least,” adding, “[The occurrence] was horrific.”