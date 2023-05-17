King Charles reaches out to Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been contacted by King Charles after news of the New York incident surfaced.

The monarch was said to have been briefed upon return from Buckingham Palace reception for recipients of Princes Trust Awards.

It was still not known what was discussed between the king and the US-based couple.

Harry, Meghan's spokesperson said the couple and Meghan's mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers after they attended an awards ceremony in New York.

According to their spokesperson, the incident involved half a dozen cars with blacked out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, in danger.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

The couple were shaken by the incident but otherwise unharmed.