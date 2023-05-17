Meghan Markle 'circumnavigating' away from Royal Family

Meghan Markle is diverting herself away from the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has attended the NYC Gala this week to collect a special honour for her activism, is planning on an 'inspirational' image amongst royal fans.

Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, believes the mother-of-two is onto greater things in addition to her role as Prince Harry's wife.

Mr Ede said: "Meghan's positioning herself as an inspirational figure, which she is to many, and she's doing what she does best: highlighting causes whilst highlighting herself."

He then told Mail Online that the Duchess wants all eyes on her with new branding strategy.

He continued: "Meghan has cleverly circumnavigated herself away from the Royal Family and Coronation scrutiny and got all eyes on her and what she's doing next."

This comes after Mr Ede predicted Meghan Markle's next move ahead of King Charles coronation.

He admitted: "I think she is most likely to announce a wellness space like The Tig or a new documentary series."